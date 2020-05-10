Home
Iraq reports 88 new coronavirus cases, 2 fatalities
2020/05/10 | 22:30 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- The Iraqi authorities have reported 88 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, as the country's coronavirus curve has been increasing horizontally.
