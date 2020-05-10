British PM presents conditional plan to reopen society

2020/05/10 | 23:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has presented a conditional plan to reopen society, BBC reported.

This includes allowing those who could not work from home to go to the workplace, as long as they avoid public transportation.

Also, some businesses and public places may reopen, but it will not be earlier than July 1st.

Throughout this period of the next two months we will be driven not by mere hope or economic necessity.



We are going to be driven by the science, the data and public health.