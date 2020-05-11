Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed; Protests Resume

wounded in recent violence:
Demonstrators returned
to Tahrir Square in Baghdad.
At least 20
people suffered from tear gas inhalation.
Meanwhile, the new Iraqi prime
minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, ordered
the release of protesters who were previously detained.
Kadhimi also promoted
Lieutenant General Abdul Wahab al-Saadi to head the Counter-Terrorism Service;
his demotion
last year was the source of protests.
Gunmen killed
an activist in Nasariya.
Thousands of mourners gathered, and a few
tires were set on fire.
A civilian was shot
dead in Saidiya.
Shelling in Qayara wounded three
people.
Three policemen
were wounded when a bomb exploded in Suleiman Beg.
In Basra, two
protesters were wounded.
Shots were fired after Molotov cocktails were
tossed.
Two militants were
killed in Adhaim.
In Rashad, two militants were
killed.
Another two militants were
killed near Qara Tapa.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
