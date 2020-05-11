Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed; Protests Resume

2020/05/11 | 10:35 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least eight people were killed, and 28 more were

wounded in recent violence:

Demonstrators returned

to Tahrir Square in Baghdad.



At least 20

people suffered from tear gas inhalation.



Meanwhile, the new Iraqi prime

minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, ordered

the release of protesters who were previously detained.



Kadhimi also promoted

Lieutenant General Abdul Wahab al-Saadi to head the Counter-Terrorism Service;

his demotion

last year was the source of protests.

Gunmen killed

an activist in Nasariya.



Thousands of mourners gathered, and a few

tires were set on fire.

A civilian was shot

dead in Saidiya.

Shelling in Qayara wounded three

people.

Three policemen

were wounded when a bomb exploded in Suleiman Beg.





In Basra, two

protesters were wounded.



Shots were fired after Molotov cocktails were

tossed.

Two militants were

killed in Adhaim.

In Rashad, two militants were

killed.

Another two militants were

killed near Qara Tapa.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

