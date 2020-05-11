Iraq mobility restrictions and health measures due to COVID-19, 20 April - 4 May 2020

2020/05/11 | 13:30 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: International Organization for Migration

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Iraqi authorities have imposed mobility restrictions and public health measures in March 2020 aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic.



These measures include restrictions on travel and limitations on freedom of movement, such as the closure of airports and points of entry (PoEs) along land borders and maritime boundaries, as well as domestic movement restrictions.



Moreover, different preventive healthcare measures have been implemented across the country, such as the distribution of public awareness materials, health screening processes and the establishment of handwashing stations at border points.

IOM Iraq’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessed 28 locations between 20 April and 4 May 2020, of which 13 were reported as closed, 7 partially closed, and 8 open only for commercial traffic.



This report presents an overview of mobility restrictions and health measures for the 13 monitored PoE which have remained partially open, as well as for Iraq in general.



More details can be found in Table 1.