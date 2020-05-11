Basra Police Shuts Down Headquarter of Islamist Party over Shooting Protesters

2020/05/11 | 18:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

Authorities in Iraq’s southern province of Basra on Monday ordered the closure of Islamic Thaar al-Allah Party’s headquarter after office guards opened fire at protesters outside the facility, Basnews reported.Basra Directorate of Police said in a statement that protesters had gathered outside the Thaar al-Allah Party’s headquarter overnight Sunday and thrown petrol bombs at the building, which was responded with live ammunition by the guards.At least two protesters were wounded in the incident, the statement added. Police forces also took the guards under detention before closing down the office.