Health: 51 new cases tested positive for COVID-19

2020/05/11 | 19:05 - Source: INA

INA - Baghdad

Ministry of Health and Environment announced that 51 new cases tested positive for COVID-19 and 56 cases have been recovered in Iraq

Around 2548 samples were tested in all the specialized laboratories in Iraq, thus the total number of samples tested since the beginning of the epidemic in Iraq is (129701), according toaA statement by the ministry received by Iraqi News Agency (INA)

The statement added that "the Ministry's laboratories recorded (51) new cases distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Rusafa: 34

Baghdad / Karkh: 8

Medical City: 8

Basra: 1

The statement also noted that 56 cases of recovery were recorded, as follows:

Baghdad / Karkh: 8

Medical City: 3

Basra: 39

Kirkuk: 3

Wasit: 1

Erbil: 2

On the other hand, one death case was recorded in Baghdad / Karkh, while the total number of cases was 2818, and the total number of deaths reached: 110," the statement continued.

The total number of recovery cases: 1790, and total cases under treatment: 918.