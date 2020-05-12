Al-Kadhemi and Trump discuss cooperation to fight COVID-19

2020/05/12 | 01:15 - Source: INA

INA - Baghdad

PM Mustafa Al-Kadhemi confirmed, on Monday, Iraq keenness to establish the best relations with the United States.

This came during a phone call received by al-Khadhemi from US President Donald Trump, during which he congratulated him as head of the Iraqi government, accoding to a statement by the office of the Prime Minister received by Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Trump stressed that Iraq is a strong country and has a central role in the region and in achieving regional and international stability.

The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in the field of combating Corona pandemic, as well as developing economic investment efforts to serve the interests of both countries," the statement included.