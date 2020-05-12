Billions of Euros transferred from Iraqi Kurdistan: leaked documents — Exclusive Ekurd

2020/05/12 | 03:05 - Source: Iraq News

Editorial | Ekurd.net Exclusive

NEW YORK,— A leaked documents obtained by Ekurd.net show billions of Euros have been transferred from Iraqi Kurdistan Region to abroad.

According to the documents dated 2018, over 6 billion Euros have been transferred from a Erbil-based private company called Abor Land (Abor Group), to outside the region in form of bank investment.

It is clear that no company in Iraqi Kurdistan can have such huge capital except the ruling family in the Kurdistan region.

For many years, transparency organizations, lawmakers, observers, and international organizations have accused senior Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government KRG officials of corruption and money laundering, especially with regard to expropriation of the Kurdistan’s oil income.

The documents obtained by Ekurd.net in PDF: Page 1 | Page 2 | Page 3 | Page 4 | Page 5.

