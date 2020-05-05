2020/05/12 | 12:45 - Source: Iraq News

Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), along with the State Company for Electrical & Electronic Industries (Al-Wazeriyah), has announced new investment opportunities in Iraq:

We Announce about the two investment opportunities as below :-

Manufacture, assemble the Air condition system

Security seals, Measurement ruler.

So for the companies which desire to contract visit the investment department in the company and bring all required documents .

all offers will be opened after (30) days .

For more information please visited :

Website: www.sceei.gov.iq

E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected]

[email protected]

Regards .

05.05.2020

Address : Iraq - Baghdad - Alwazeriyah - industrial Zone

Email:[email protected] / [email protected]

Website :www.sceei.gov.iq

(Source: NIC)