Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), along with the State Company for Electrical & Electronic Industries (Al-Wazeriyah), has announced new investment opportunities in Iraq:
We Announce about the two investment opportunities as below :-
Manufacture, assemble the Air condition system
Security seals, Measurement ruler.
So for the companies which desire to contract visit the investment department in the company and bring all required documents .
all offers will be opened after (30) days .
For more information please visited :
Website: www.sceei.gov.iq
E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected]
[email protected]
05.05.2020
Address : Iraq - Baghdad - Alwazeriyah - industrial Zone
Email:[email protected] / [email protected]
Website :www.sceei.gov.iq
(Source: NIC)