Al-Kadhmi invites the British Foreign Secretary to visit Iraq

2020/05/12 | 19:55 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi invited the British Foreign Secretary Dominic Rapp to visit Iraq.

The media office of the Prime Minister stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today that "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi received a phone call from British Foreign Secretary Dominic Rap, during which he congratulated Al-Kadhmi on his assumption of the premiership," stressing "the continuation of partnership, cooperation and support Britain to Iraq, and to address common threats, especially the war against terrorism.



"

He pointed out that "Britain supports the Iraqi government politically, economically and securityly, as well as in efforts to combat the Corona pandemic."

For his part, "the Prime Minister welcomed the development of relations between the two countries in a manner that achieves mutual interests, and sent the British Foreign Secretary an invitation to visit Iraq, promising to meet it at the earliest opportunity", wishing "the British people to overcome the Corona crisis and its repercussions."