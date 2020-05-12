Al-Kadhmi to :Iraq is looking forward to strengthening the relationship with the international organization

2020/05/12 | 22:25 - Source: INA

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi confirmed today, Monday, Iraq’s aspiration to strengthen the relationship with the international organization.

In a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Al-Kadhmi’s media office said, “Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi received the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert, who congratulated the formation of the new government, confirming that she looked forward to working with the new government, including Serve the sovereignty and stability of Iraq, and support the government in implementing its program.



