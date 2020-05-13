Al-Kadhmi stresses protection the right of demonstrate


2020/05/13 | 06:00 - Source: INA
Baghdad - INA

 

 Today, Tuesday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the right to demonstrate and not tolerating any attack against them.

 The media office of the Prime Minister stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Al-Kadhmi reiterated his commitment to protecting the right to demonstrate and not tolerating any aggression against the demonstrators," noting that "the government aims to achieve their legitimate aspirations."

