Child Protection Case Management Guidance for Remote Phone Follow-up for the COVID-19 Situation - Iraq Child Protection Sub-Cluster April 2020 [EN/AR]

2020/05/13 | 08:50 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Sources: UN Children's Fund, International Rescue Committee, Save the Children, Protection Cluster

Introduction:

During disease outbreaks such as COVID-19, face to face follow-up may not always be possible for all Child Protection Case Workers doing case management with children and their families.





This guidance note is intended to support child guidance for remote child protection case management, including the key child protection principles2 of survival and development, non-discrimination and inclusion, child participation, and the best interest of the child.



It focuses on:

How case workers should provide remote support to children within their existing case load assessed to be at medium or high risk;

What specific considerations case workers need to make when conducting interviews/assessment of new cases received, or referred that need to be handled remotely, primarily through phone calls.