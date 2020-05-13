Iraq reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, 2,913 in total

2020/05/13 | 18:55 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed 95 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2,913.
The new cases were recorded after 2,756 test kits were used across the country during the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.
The new cases included 71 in the capital Baghdad, 18 in Basra, five in Diyala and one in Karbala, the statement said.
So far, 112 people have died from the disease in Iraq, while 1,903 have recovered, it added.
Also in the day, new Iraqi Health Minister Hassan Mohammed al-Tamimi confirmed that the health authorities are coordinating with the security forces to start implementing limited regional curfew.
"The ministry will start regional curfew in some areas that have registered infections of COVID-19 after forming medical teams," al-Tamimi told the official Iraqi News Agency.
Some areas in Iraq have become epidemic hotspots due to the failure of the residents to comply with the health restrictions, according to al-Tamimi.
On May 10, the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, decided to partially lift the curfew in the coming days, while a full curfew will continue for Friday and Saturday in addition to the three-day Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which is expected to start on May 23 or 24.
Eid al-Fitr is the festival of breaking the fasting after the holy month of Ramadan, the holiest month of the Islamic year.
On April 26, a Chinese team of medical experts left Iraq after 50-day stay to support the Iraqi fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
China has also donated batches of medical supplies to Iraq to help combat the coronavirus.
