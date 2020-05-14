Trump says he will stay apart from Pence for a while

2020/05/14 | 01:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he and Mike Pence will stay apart for a little while, after the latter’s secretary tested positive for coronavirus, Reuters reported.

He said he was surprised by a warning from top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci about the threats posed by the reopening of the economy too quickly, calling it "not an acceptable answer".

The coronavirus relief package worth $3 trillion-plus proposed by Democrats in the House was dead on arrival, Trump added.

Trump suggests opening schools across the US.