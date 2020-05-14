Salih, Barzani talk entitlements tracking steps of shaping Kadhimi's gov't

2020/05/14 | 01:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraq's President Barham Salih met on Monday in Sulaymaniyah with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

Together, the two leaders discussed political situations in the country as well as the importance of adhering to the entitlements tracking steps of shaping the new Iraqi government headed by PM Mustafa al-kadhimi.

They agreed and emphasized that crises and disagreements need to be resolved, and we have to move forward to achieve political stability and security.