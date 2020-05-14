Security Council Press Statement on Iraq [EN/AR/KU]

2020/05/14 | 08:30 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: UN Security Council

SC/14184

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Sven Jürgenson (Estonia):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the formation of a new Government of Iraq led by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.



The members of the Security Council further welcomed the Government of Iraq's pledge to address COVID-19 and urgently deliver meaningful reforms aimed at meeting the Iraqi people’s legitimate demands over economic opportunity, good governance, political participation, and electoral legislation.



The members of the Security Council welcomed the Government of Iraq’s commitment to conduct transparent investigations into violence against demonstrators.





The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their full support for efforts led by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and Special Representative of the Secretary-General Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in accordance with resolution 2470 (2019), to support and assist the Government of Iraq and the Iraqi people with inclusive political dialogue, national- and community-level reconciliation, economic reform, capacity building, sustainable development, recovery and reconstruction, justice and accountability, and electoral assistance to the Government of Iraq and Independent High Electoral Commission.





The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their support for Iraq’s security and the continued fight against terrorism, including against the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as Da’esh).





The members of the Security Council reiterated their support for the independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and prosperity of Iraq.





