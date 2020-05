2020/05/15 | 02:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) reportedly attacked a Turkish military base in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq today, Al-Monitor reported.

The PKK attacked the Turkish base in Kani Masi, a mixed Assyrian-Kurdish area in Dahuk province near the Turkish border.

Clashes ensued for an hour and the area lost electricity due to the fighting, the Iraqi Kurdish outlet Rudaw reported, citing a local official.