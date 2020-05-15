US Army condoles with Iran over friendly fire incident

2020/05/15 | 02:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

The US army has extended condolences to Iran over a friendly fire incident in Iran that accidentally killed 19 Iranian troops earlier, ABC News reported.

An Iranian warship killed 19 soldiers and wounded 15 others after it mistakenly hit another warship during a military exercise, Iran’s navy confirmed on Monday.The frigate Jamaran fired at a training target released by a support ship, the Konarak.



However, the support ship stayed too close to the target and was hit, the state television said.