Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed; Turkish Jets Target PKK Sites

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- At least four people were killed, and seven more were
wounded in recent violence:
Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’
Party sites in Hakurk and Metina left four
guerrillas dead.
A roadside bomb wounded
four farmers outside Jalawla.
Near Abbara, a sniper wounded three
civilians.
