Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed; Turkish Jets Target PKK Sites

2020/05/15 | 07:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least four people were killed, and seven more were

wounded in recent violence:

Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’

Party sites in Hakurk and Metina left four

guerrillas dead.

A roadside bomb wounded

four farmers outside Jalawla.





Near Abbara, a sniper wounded three

civilians.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

