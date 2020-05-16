Decentralization push sparks Fears of Division in Kurdistan

2020/05/16 | 04:35 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Mahmut Bozarslan for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Decentralization push sparks fears of division in Iraqi Kurdistan

Is the Kurds' unity in danger in Iraqi Kurdistan, the autonomous region they managed to build after decades of grueling struggle?

Fears of an internal rift have grown over a demand for enhanced self-governance powers by the province of Sulaimaniyah, hot on the heels of tensions between Kurdistan's two main political parties over the control of a strategic area in the region.

There are fears that the move could have wider implications for the regional government's dealings with the central government in Baghdad, with some Kurdish politicians warning it could threaten the region's semi-autonomous status.

Click here to read the full story.