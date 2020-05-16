MOT requests the preparation of a study to lift the European embargo

2020/05/16 | 15:05 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Saturday, Minister of Transport Nasser Hussein Al-Shibli called for preparing a study to lift the European embargo.

A ministry statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) stated that "during his visit to Iraqi Airways, he requested the preparation of special recommendations within a week for the purpose of its study that would contribute to lifting the procedures of the European embargo imposed on the company for its return to membership in the International Air Transport Association", noting that "This study will enable it to exit the European safety list that prohibited the company from flying in European airspace as well as to provide competition in the aviation market internationally and regionally."