Officials Report Bird Flu Cases in Iraq Poultry Farm

2020/05/16 | 15:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraqi officials reported on Saturday cases of Bird Flu (H5N1) in a poultry farm in the country’s northern province of Nineveh.Agriculture Ministry Spokesperson Hamid Naif said in a statement that multiple cases of H5N1 were detected in a farm near Aski Kallak district of Nineveh.He stated that all the necessary measures were taken to make sure that the disease would not spread and risk any lives.According to Naif, the farm was far from the populated areas and there was no other farms in its vicinity, which lowers the risk of having the flu already spread in the region.Meanwhile, Ministry of Agriculture has urged all poultry farms to the north of the country to follow earth measures and carefully monitor the situation in their farms.