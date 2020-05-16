MP warns about relocation of ISIL terrorists to Iraq

2020/05/16 | 16:25 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- “ISIL terrorist group’s elements, with Arab or non-Arab nationalities, continue to enter the Iraqi soil,” Kate’e al-Rakabi told the Arabic-language Baghdad al-Yaum news website on Friday.Noting that the Takfiri terrorists are coming to Iraq from Syria, the lawmaker warned that in case the trend is not stopped, the terrorists will continue to undermine the country’s security and shed the blood of more innocent people.

He called on the Iraqi leaders and military commanders in the western and northern provinces to boost the security measures to hamper the terrorists’ plots in those regions.





The Takfiris have increased their terror attacks on Iraqi soil in the past weeks.



According to reports, the ISIL terrorists set fire to about 10,000 square meters of agricultural land in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk late Thursday.

Last week, Mohammed Mahdi al-Bayati, a leader in Iraq’s Badr Organization, said the US forces had transferred ISIL terrorists from Syria into Iraq amid Washington’s attempts to reinforce the American presence in the Arab country.





He said the terrorists had entered Iraq via the borders near the Kurdistan region, adding that the new deployment is aimed at stepping up terrorist attacks in Iraq in order to justify the presence of American forces in the country.





This is while the US troops are required to leave Iraq per a parliamentary resolution approved in January following the American assassination of senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi PMU deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.





Iraqis believe the move to transfer terrorists into Iraq is also a military tactic amid reports that Washington is drawing up plans to target members of Hashd al-Sha’abi or Popular Mobilization Forces.





