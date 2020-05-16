100 people arrested at salary protest in Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan

2020/05/16 | 22:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Protests in Duhok against Iraqi Kurdistan government over salary delays, May ,16, 2020.Photo: SM

DUHOK, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— At least 100 people mostly government employees, activists, and journalists in Duhok have been arrested by Kurdish security KDP forces after protest against the government’s delay in paying civil servants’ salaries, according to Rudaw, an outlet affiliated with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Teachers and public sector employees protested in Duhok on Saturday over delays in the disbursement of their salaries, with strict measures taken by the security forces to contain the demonstration.

Protesters gathered at 3 pm in Azadi Park but that the security forces intervened to prevent additional people from joining.

Blocked from joining, some demonstrators gathered on nearby streets.

In the hours before the demonstration, organizers Badal Barwari and Omed Baroshky were arrested at their homes in the city.

During the demonstration, the security forces prevented reporters from entering the park to interview protesters or use their mobile devices to collect video.

Halz Botani, a member of the Kurdistan Region’s parliament for the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU), told Rudaw that of the 150 people who attempted to organize the protest, around 100 were arrested while assembling for the protest at Azadi Park.

“As I got close to the site of the planned demonstration, I noticed tens of police vehicles showing disrespect to the people who wanted to stage the protest,” said Botani.

According to observations, some members of the security forces were dressed in civilian clothes.



During past protests, plainclothes officers have assaulted demonstrators.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is under tremendous budget pressure amid historically low oil prices and a budget transfer freeze implemented by Baghdad, leading it to delay payments to some public employees.

Last month, doctors across Sulaimani and Halabja governorates went on a week-long strike after they went two months without pay during the coronavirus outbreak.

Former political prisoners and people with disabilities have also protested over delayed payments of social benefits.

Many people in Iraqi Kurdistan Region rely on the government for their incomes.



The government’s inability to make payroll raises the specter of increased civil unrest.

Iraqi Kurdistan is not a unified region, it is divided politically and geographically between the KDP led by Massoud Barzani and PUK led by the Talabani family.

Duhok is under the control of the KDP.

In 2018 KDP security forces attack protesters in Duhok as public servants started demonstrations against austerity measures and salary delays in the city

Copyright © 2020, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com | rudaw.net

