Iraq imposes full curfew for eight days starting May 22 over COVID-19 Fears

2020/05/17 | 00:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- On Saturday, the Iraqi authorities announced a total curfew that will imposed for eight days, starting Friday May 22 till Sunday May 30, including the Islamic Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

They added that the curfew comes as part of the stat's plan to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Iraq on Saturday reported 67 new coronavirus cases.“The total number of confirmed cases in Iraq reached 3260 after recording 67 new infections in Baghdad, Basrah, Kirkuk, and Dhi Qar Governorates,” the ministry said in a statement.“Baghdad has recorded four new deaths, bringing the death toll across the country to 121,” it explained.“37 new cases have recovered so far, raising the total number of recovered cases to 2126,” the ministry concluded.Several world countries have tightened restrictions on movement and travel, with the aim of curbing the spread of the Coronavirus, and some have pledged billions of dollars in economic stimulus programs to reduce the economic repercussions of the crisis.It is worth mentioning that, more cases of the virus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19, continue to emerge, with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, and Iran.People across the globe partake in self-isolation for 14 days as an effective precautionary measure to protect those around them and themselves from contracting COVID-19.Transmission of virus between humans happens when someone comes into contact with an infected person’s secretions, such as droplets in a cough.It can also be transmitted by coming into contact with something an infected person has touched and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.