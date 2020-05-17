Iraqi PM says security forces to launch anti-IS offensive

2020/05/17 | 06:00 - Source: Iraq News

Baghdad, May 17 (IANS) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that the Iraqi forces will launch a major offensive to eradicate Islamic State (IS) militants, and that the paramilitary Hashd Shaabi fighters will be at the forefront of the security forces in the upcoming offensive.

A statement by his office on Saturday said that al-Kadhimi made his comment during a visit to the headquarters of the Hashd Shaabi Command, in which he said “we are about to conduct a final offensive to root out IS organization, which is trying to reorganize its remnants,” Xinhua news agency reported.

“The Hashd Shaabi fighters are at the forefront of implementing this offensive alongside their brothers in the army and the other security forces,” al-Kadhimi said.

Al-Kadhimi’s comment came as the extremist IS militants intensified their attacks on the security forces, including Hashd Shaabi forces, and civilians in the Sunni provinces which once were under the control of IS militants, since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, resulting in the killing and wounding of dozens of people.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since Iraqi security forces fully defeated the IS militants across the country late in 2017.

However, IS remnants have since melted in urban areas or resorted to deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

–IANS

rt/