Iraqi health minister praises China's role in combating coronavirus

2020/05/17 | 06:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Minister of Health Hassan al-Tamimi on Saturday praised China's instrumental role in supporting Iraq in fighting against the spread of coronavirus, as the health authorities are preparing for a major campaign across the country."The People's Republic of China has played a great role in providing us with medical supplies.We also have cooperation with other countries, but China has a distinctive role in providing large quantities of supplies for diagnosing the disease and our cooperation is continuing with it," al-Tamimi said in a press conference at a medicine warehouse in western Baghdad.Al-Tamimi's comments came as the Iraqi health ministry has been importing different medical supplies to support the diagnosis capacity in the country.Al-Tamimi also supervised the distribution of the test kits and other medical supplies to health departments in Baghdad and other provinces with the aim of launching a major campaign to conduct tests to detect infections of COVID-19."Today we enter a new stage after the arrival of these laboratory supplies, and tomorrow we will begin a massive campaign in the areas that have witnessed a rise in the number of infections of COVID-19," al-Tamimi added.Also on Saturday, a ministry statement confirmed 67 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 3,260 in the country.The new cases were recorded after 3,100 tests were carried out during the past 24 hours across the country, and a total of 146,594 tests since the outbreak of the disease, the ministry said in a statement.So far, up to 121 people have died from the disease, while 2,126 have recovered, the statement said.Iraq has been taking measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, including a nationwide curfew.On April 26, a Chinese team of medical experts left Iraq after a 50-day stay to support Iraq in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.China has also donated batches of medical supplies to Iraq to help combat the coronavirus.Enditem