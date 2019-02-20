SDF retake final ISIS holdout in Syria’s Baghouz – reports

2019/02/20 | 17:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have retaken the village of Baghouz in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, liberating the final stretch of territory controlled by the Islamic State jihadist group. Although ISIS-linked cells remain at large across Iraq and Syria, their defeat in Baghouz marks a significant moment in the war which began in 2014 and devastated the region. Earlier, AFP saw several trucks leaving the village thought to be carrying women and children.This is a developing story…
