Iraq: Covid-19 MdM response - Activity update - 12th May 2020

2020/05/17 | 12:35 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: Médecins du Monde

CONTEXT

24/02/2020: First case of Covid-19 recorded in Iraq in Najaf city, coming from Iran.





Since 14/03, a curfew was in place with strict restriction of movements and airports closed.



Since the 24/04, a partial curfew is in place from 7pm to 7am while movements between governorates are still limited.



Access is also challenging for NGOs who have to request for access letters to move.





12/05/2020: 3032 confirmed cases, 115 fatalities and 1966 recoveries.