Iraq imposes 8-day curfew

2020/05/17 | 16:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- On Saturday, the Iraqi authorities announced a total curfew that will be imposed for eight days, starting Friday May 22 till Sunday May 30, including the Islamic Eid Al-Fitr holiday, The Baghdad Post reported.They added that the curfew comes as part of the country's plan to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Iraq on Saturday reported 67 new coronavirus cases.

“The total number of confirmed cases in Iraq reached 3,260 after recording 67 new infections in Baghdad, Basrah, Kirkuk, and Dhi Qar Governorates,” the ministry said in a statement.