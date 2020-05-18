Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 9 new cases of coronavirus: ministry

2020/05/18 | 08:15 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A Kurdish man wear a protective face mask following the coronavirus outbreak, Sulaimani’s main bazaar , Iraqi Kurdistan, April 18, 2020.Photo: NRT

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Nine new cases of coronavirus recorded in Sulaimani in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the ministry 5 men, 2 women, and two teenagers were tested positive for the virus in Sulaimani province.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 413 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 381 patients have recovered, and five people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Monday morning showed that there are over 4,713,769 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 315,187 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

