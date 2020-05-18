Methanol Institute Organizes Bio-Methanol Webinar

2020/05/18 | 12:25 - Source: Iraq News

Complementary May 28 webinar will explore bio-methanol

MI is pleased to offer this webinar, the first in a series which will explore the range of methanol production pathways and market applications for today's economy, and that of the future”— Gregory Dolan, CEOWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI), the trade association for the global methanol industry, is organizing a complementary “Why Bio-methanol” webinar in partnership with Södra and NextChem which will take place on May 28, 2020 at 0900 EST/1500 CET.



Circular processes have been identified as instrumental in extending value chains by increasing the utility of what would normally be considered waste or byproducts.



Bio-methanol is a clean and sustainable fuel that can be produced from a variety of feedstocks such as municipal solid waste (MSW), agricultural waste, and forestry residues.



The production of bio-methanol offers a solution for the diversification of waste management by diverting waste from landfills and incinerators into the production of a higher-valued clean petrochemical that can also be used as a fuel.



The webinar aims to share the experience of 2 companies that work with bio-methanol production in their own regulatory and commercial landscapes in Sweden and Italy.



The companies will also shed some light on what they think is the future for bio-methanol as a solution to some of today’s pressing environmental challenges.



MI CEO Gregory Dolan notes that "MI is pleased to offer this webinar, the first in a series which will explore the range of methanol production pathways and market applications for today's economy, and that of the future."To register for the webinar, free of charge, click HERE.



