2020/05/18 | 16:35 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization

Due to the global pandemic, there are currently more than 9 million students in Iraq without physical access to education – like in many places, a nationwide curfew has been imposed to ensure the safety of its population.

Together, UNESCO Iraq, and EAA’s programme, Educate A Child have reprogrammed activities to support the Ministry of Education (MoE) in the development of 376 Primary Education and Alternative Learning Programme (ALP) Distance Education TV programmes.



This initiative will contribute greatly towards addressing the challenges to educational access associated with this crisis and is also expected to benefit Out of School Children and other vulnerable children in Iraq.

Before the Pandemic, 12-year-old Safwan’s said “Joining the ALP school has given me new hope.



It changed my life.



It makes me dream of being an engineer to build schools and buildings that help my damaged city.”

