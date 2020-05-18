A planned meeting after Ramadan to determine the form of electoral districts special

2020/05/18 | 20:15 - Source: INA

INA - Nour al-Zaidi

The Parliamentary Law Committee confirmed today, Monday, that it will meet after the end of the holy month of Ramadan to determine the form of multiple electoral districts for the purpose of sending them to the Presidency of the Republic for approval.

"The delay in approving the supplement related to the new election law that regulates the work of multiple electoral districts is due to the lack of parliament sessions due to the new Corona epidemic," said committee member MP Al-Ghazzi in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), noting that "the parliament did not hold Sessions of the current legislative term due to the health condition the country is going through.



