Al-Kadhmi instructs the formation of a government committee to draw up a list of victims of the protests

2020/05/18 | 23:10 - Source: INA

Baghdad_INA

Today, Monday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi instructed the formation of a government committee to draw up a list of victims of the protests, noting that the completion of this list is in fulfillment of one of the basic promises contained in the government curriculum.

"The Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhmi, instructed to form a committee to draw up an accurate list of the names of the martyrs, the wounded, and the handicapped who fell in the popular protests, whether protesters or security forces," the media office of the Prime Minister said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).



Pointing out that "the planned list will cover the period from October 1, 2019 to the eighteenth of May this year, and will be published in the media and adopted as a basis for honoring the martyrs, rehabilitating them and compensating the families of the victims."