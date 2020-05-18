AirMed International Invests in Expanding Global Fleet

2020/05/19 | 04:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- AirMed International's Hawker 800XP is based in Birmingham, Ala.

The addition of this dedicated medically equipped aircraft demonstrates our commitment to reinvesting in our airborne assets and exceptionally trained medical and aviation personnel.”— AirMed International President Denise TreadwellBIRMINGHAM, ALA., USA, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Note to Editors: In conjunction with the added Birmingham-based aircraft discussed below, AirMed International is offering on-site news media tours of the medically equipped Hawker 800XP and interviews with President Denise Treadwell.



This is an opportunity to examine the company's investment in further improving AirMed's critical care air medical transportation capabilities in a changing economic and medical environment brought about by the ongoing pandemic.



To arrange a media tour and/or interview, please contact Brandon Bates, Senior Director of Global Strategy and Partner Relations, at brandon.bates@gmr.net or 205.586.2450 (cell).



Tours and interviews will be compliant with appropriate pandemic social-distancing protocols.AirMed International today announced that it has added a medically configured Hawker 800XP aircraft to its Birmingham, Ala.



base.



The dedicated medical transport aircraft joins two other AirMed owned and operated Hawker jets based at Birmingham International Airport."The addition of this dedicated medically equipped aircraft demonstrates our commitment to reinvesting in our airborne assets and exceptionally trained medical and aviation personnel," said AirMed International President Denise Treadwell.



"We are making these added investments so that we can continue to provide the highest quality medical care to our patients, and AirMed International members."The Hawker aircraft joins a fleet of medically-configured Beechjets, and King Airs based at AirMed's locations in San Antonio, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.



The strategically located air medical bases allow AirMed to deliver bedside-to-bedside transportation for patients in the U.S., as well as internationally.The aircraft, which will go into service this month, is operated by a two-pilot crew and flies with highly trained and experienced medical staff consisting of a registered nurse, respiratory therapist, and, if needed, a medical doctor.



The Hawker also features a fully configured cabin for far-ranging medical transports and an onboard liquid oxygen system, which eliminates the need to replenish onboard oxygen supplies for the transport of ventilator-dependent patients.In addition, AirMed provides timely high level point-to-point patient care for non-emergency transports by utilizing a fleet of four dedicated Learjet 35/36 aircraft.



AirMed's floating fleet model allows excellent flexibility for domestic missions by eliminating empty leg mileage and reducing overall flight time to reach patients on a two-hour call out.AirMed is the preferred fixed-wing air medical transportation provider for many of the top hospitals in the United States, including the world-renowned Mayo Clinic.



It is also a contracted air carrier for the U.S.



Department of Defense and has flown U.S.



Presidents and countless heads of state.



AirMed is medically equipped for virtually every critical care scenario, regardless of patient age or location throughout the world.About AirMed InternationalAirMed International is one of the leading air medical transport companies in the world.



With more than 18,000 missions in all 50 states and 150 countries on six continents, AirMed offers unparalleled medical care and bedside-to-bedside transportation with some of the most experienced air medical crews in the industry.AirMed owns and operates a fleet of fully customized and permanently medically configured jets, while employing its own dispatch, fight, and medical teams.



This vertical integration ensures seamless service and world-class care around the clock.



With state-of-the-art aircraft and experienced, respected medical teams, AirMed is able to deliver an uncompromised standard of care that has been recognized through accreditation from CAMTS and EURAMI.



AirMed also is a preferred operator for many of the top hospitals around the globe, as well as a contracted carrier for the U.S.



Department of Defense.For more info go to www.airmed.com.AirMed is part of the Global Medical Response family of companies.



Global Medical Response, Inc.



is the industry-leading air, ground, specialty and residential fire services, and managed medical transportation organization.



With more than 38,000 employees, GMR delivers compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services in the United States and around the world.



For more information, visit www.globalmedicalresponse.com.Jim Gregory for AirMed InternationalJames Gregory Consultancy llc+1 316-558-8578email us here

