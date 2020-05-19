Iraqi Kurdistan reports 11 new cases of coronavirus: ministry

2020/05/19 | 23:40 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Coronavirus center at a hospital in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, May 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Eleven new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan Region in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the ministry 6 men and 5 women were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Ten of the patients are from Sulaimani city and one is from Erbil province.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 424 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 383 patients have recovered, and five people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Tuesday evening showed that there are over 4,867,515 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 321,459 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Interior said late on Monday night that it will implement a 72-hour lockdown from the first day Eid al-Fitr in all governorates and administrations of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Eid is likely to begin on Sunday May 24.

The announcement comes in response to an increase in coronavirus cases in Sulaimani.

On May 10, KRG Minister of Health Saman Barzinji said that the virus no longer posed an immediate threat to the Kurdistan Region.

