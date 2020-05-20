Brooklyn Museum to Sell Francis Bacon Painting for $8M

2020/05/20 | 00:55 - Source: INA

This November, as part of Sotheby’s Contemporary Art evening auction, a Francis Bacon painting called Pope, ca.



1958, will be offered up from the Brooklyn Museum’s collection.The painting, which Bacon created as part of a series that he made during a period of visits to Morocco to see his romantic partner Peter Lacy, is expected to sell for between $6-8 million.In anticipation of its eventual sale, the painting will be displayed publicly in Sotheby’s New York galleries beginning on November 1.Only six of Bacon’s “Tangier Paintings,” a group that includes Pope, survived the artist’s impulse to destroy them.