Saeruon: We will not nominate candidates for the vacant ministries

2020/05/20 | 15:55 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Saeruon Parliamentary Bloc affirmed that no candidate would be presented to the seven vacant ministries.

The bloc's deputy, Jawad al-Moussawi, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "The Bloc of Walkers authorized the prime minister to choose independent figures for the vacant ministries."

And that "the Block of Walkers will not provide a candidate for vacant ministries in the Al-Kadhmi government."

Parliament gave confidence to members of the Al-Kadhmi government to ministers (Defense, Juma Anad, Interior Othman Al-Ghanmi, Finance Ali Abdel-Amir Allawi, Planning Khaled Najm, Construction and Housing Nazalin Muhammad, Health Hassan Muhammad Abbas, Electricity Majid Mahdi Ali, Education Nabil Kazem Abdel-Sahib, Transportation Nasser Hussein Bandar, youth and sports, Adnan Darjal, industry Manhal Aziz and communications, Arkan Shihab, Adel Hashush, Minister of Labor, Mahdi Rashid Jassem, Minister of Water Resources, and Hamid Mekhlef, Minister of Education.