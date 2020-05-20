Iraq and France agree to develop cooperation in the field of e-learning

2020/05/20 | 15:55 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Iraq and France have agreed to develop scientific and technical cooperation in the field of e-learning and to study and generalize the experience of the digitization project presented by the French side to Iraqi universities.

A statement of the Ministry of Higher Education received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said today, Wednesday, that the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Nabil Kadhim Abdel-Saheb received the French ambassador in Baghdad, Bruno Obero, and stressed during the meeting that Iraq has positive relations with friendly countries, especially France, valuing The French embassy in Baghdad is interested in developing scientific agreements between the two sides in the field of fellowships and scholarships after the decline of the Corona epidemic and the universities classification file and the qualification of Iraqi scientific journals.