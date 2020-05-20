Iraqi Kurdistan records 7 new coronavirus cases in Erbil: ministry

2020/05/20 | 21:45 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Coronavirus testing being conducted at a hospital, Iraqi Kurdistan, April 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Seven new cases of coronavirus recorded in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan Region, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the ministry seven new covid-19 cases were recorded in Erbil province including a 35 year old woman and two of her daughters aged nine and 15.

Erbil province is not the only affected area.



With 32 new cases in less than one week, Sulaimani province is now home to a resurgence in infections.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 431 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 383 patients have recovered, and five people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Tuesday evening showed that there are over 4,867,515 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 321,459 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Erbil’s Supreme Committee for Coronavirus Response on Wednesday issued new regulations in preparation for a 72-hour total lockdown beginning on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

During the curfew, travel restrictions between the governorates will remain in effect and malls, markets, bazaars, and bakeries will all close.

The committee added that all religious places, temples, mosques, and churches will be closed and ceremonies such as weddings and funerals will be banned.

(with files from nrttv.com | rudaw.net)

Copyright © 2020 Ekurd.net.



All rights reserved

Comments Comments

Loading...



