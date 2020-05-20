The World’s 1st Portable Card Type AntiVirus Sterilization Technology, Korean Cosmetic Giant eyes Protective Health

2020/05/21 | 00:00 - Source: Iraq News

Pros of V-Shield

Chairman Sung Moon Kim

V-Shield Patch

AH Group Korea Logo

Seoul based Caolion since the pandemic has morally taken it upon them using their vast experience to produce various AntiVirus products to protect human life

Imagine how cool it would be if you could sterilize anytime, anywhere? V-Shield Sterilization card can do just that”— Rohan F.



BrittoSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korean Cosmetic Giant focuses on Protective Health since the pandemic with a range of Anti-Virus Products.



– The World’s 1st Portable Card Type Anti Virus Sterilization Technology.Seoul based Caolion Cosmetics since the outbreak of this pandemic has morally taken it upon them by using their vast experience and resources to develop various products towards protection of the much precious human life."There are hundreds and hundreds of microbes on your mobile phone.



You could be carrying the enemy with you without knowing it," Major Dr Rashid Al Ghafri, director of Training and Development at the General Department of Forensic Sciences and Criminology at Dubai Police, told Khaleej Times recently.The research, conclusions of which are published in the Journal of Travel Medicine and Infectious Disease, showed that mobile phones generate heat while being used, and that heat stimulates the microbes to stay for longer and reproduce."Thus phones are likely to be the 'Trojan Horses' in spreading virus," the officer pointed out.Caolion – V-Shield (Portable) Sterilization Phone Patch is your answer to protect your self from your most unhygienic yet personal possession with you at all times right at the centre of the problem – “Your Mobile Phone to the Palm of your hand” says Chairman Kim, AH Group KoreaWhat is V-Shield?

V-Shield is an easy to use sterilization patch that can be conveniently attached to a mobile phone and comes in 4 colours to suit every situation and mood.How Does it Work?

Caolion uses a patented technology verified by the FDA and the Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL) making it totally safe for use by all.The Technology uses ClO2 (Chlorine Gas) that is slowly released from the card using their patented technology and protects approx.



1 metre in radius for as long as 45 days ClO2 has been globally certified by various organization and used such as EU recommends it for member states as a disinfectant for drinking water, NASA adapts it for complete sterilization in the space shuttle and space, FDA certifies if as a food additive, WHO states it as a A1 Grade equivalent to sugar and salt among food additives.The Pros of V-Shield

1. V-Shield Sterilization products eliminate cell membrane while also eliminating 660 types causative molecules of virus and bacteria

2. Its strong sterilization damages the DNA of viruses, bacteria and unwanted odors to eliminate the core of the virus.

3. Excellent Safety: ClO2 is an oxygen based sterilization disinfectant.

4. Excellent Deodorization: ClO2 has superior effects with the least harm to the human body and is recognized as grade A1 material by The World Health Organisation (WHO)

5. Stops 99.9% growth of invisible mold on your mobile phone.Imagine how cool it would be if you could sterilize anytime, anywhere? V-Shield Sterilization card can do just that proudly said Rohan F.



Britto, Managing Director, MEA and Europe at AH Group Korea – The Master Distributors for this range of products For all distribution inquiries, feel free to drop a mail directly to rohan@thebrittos.com About Caolion;

Skin care so natural you can almost taste it.CAOLION, the first Korean natural skincare brand, was created by a visionary woman who drew inspiration from nature's wisdom.



Founded as a natural, visibly effective solution for sensitive skin, CAOLION marries rare craftsmanship with highly innovative formulation expertise to develop sensorial and effective skin care that reveals and enhances your natural beauty.Rohan Francis BrittoAH Group Korea+971 55 635 0635email us here

V-Shield - The World's 1st Card Type Anti Virus Protection Technology

You just read:

News Provided By

May 20, 2020, 05:55

Share This Article

Distribution channels:

Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Retail, World & Regional

...

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release