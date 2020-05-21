NIS announces the arrest of the candidate to succeed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

2020/05/21 | 00:10 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, the National Intelligence Service announced the arrest of the candidate to succeed the terrorist Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

A security source said to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that the National Intelligence Service managed to arrest the alleged Abdul Nasser Qirdash, the candidate to succeed the terrorist Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

He added that the terrorist served as the head of the commission authorized by the terrorist organization Daesh, and he worked with the organization as a leader from the time of the terrorist Abu Musab al-Zarqawi until the battles of al-Baghouz that he led himself.