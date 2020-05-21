Iraq's New PM Taking Things Slow

2020/05/21 | 06:15 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Renad Mansour, for Foreign Policy.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's New Prime Minister Is Taking Things Slow

After nearly 20 years of political chaos in Baghdad, Mustafa al-Kadhimi is trying incremental reform.

Despite this dire context, the new prime minister is neither a revolutionary who will overhaul the system nor a strongman who will centralize power.

Instead, he is seeking incremental reform, working within the existing system.

His vision is to navigate the impasse between citizens and elites-and the political fragmentation between elites themselves-by striking a new balance between reform and the status quo.

Click here to read the full story (subscription required).