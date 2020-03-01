Taste Canada Awards Reveal the 2020 Submissions List

2020/05/21 | 09:35 - Source: Iraq News

This year, 86 cookbooks entered the competition, with authors represented from 7 provinces, competing to win Canada's coveted food writing awards.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TASTE CANADA ANNOUNCES THE 2020 SUBMISSIONS COMPETING FOR CANADA’S TOP FOOD WRITING AWARDS.Storylines:1.



Taste Canada releases list of submissions for the 2020 awards.2.



Shortlist to be announced on June 25, 2020.3.



Taste Canada Awards Ceremony goes virtual, taking place on October 25, 2020.4.



Canadian cookbook fun facts.TASTE CANADA IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THE LIST OF SUBMISSIONS FOR THE 2020 TASTE CANADA AWARDS.Now in its 23rd year, Taste Canada Awards / Les Lauréats des Saveurs du Canada (tastecanada.org) has announced the full list of cookbooks competing for a coveted culinary writing award.“Now, more than ever, people are cooking at home and taking culinary adventures in their very own kitchens.



This is a tremendous opportunity to wave our Canadian flags in celebration of our talented Canadian authors and their outstanding cookbooks,” says Karen Baxter, Executive Director, Taste Canada.Each year, Taste Canada presents awards to some of the best food and beverage authors in both official languages.



The jury is comprised of volunteers from Canada’s culinary profession appointed by an independent selection committee.



This year, 86 cookbooks entered the competition, with authors represented from 7 provinces.The shortlist, to be revealed online on June 25, 2020, narrows the competition to a maximum of 5 entries per category.Additionally, we're announcing that Taste Canada will forego a physical ceremony for the 2020 awards.



Instead, a live virtual Awards Ceremony will take place on October 25, 2020, which promises to be an interactive evening in celebration of the winning authors.***2020 SUBMISSIONS**English-Language Books / Les livres langue anglaise**Chop Suey Nation by Ann Hui, Douglas & McIntyre, Madeira ParkGardening with Emma: Grow and Have Fun: A Kid-to-Kid Guide by Emma Biggs and Steven Biggs, Storey Publishing (Thomas Allen & Son), MarkhamGrow Lemons Where You Think You Can't by Steven Biggs, Author, TorontoIsland Craft: Your Guide to the Breweries of Vancouver Island by Jon Stott, TouchWood Editions, VictoriaLost Feast: Culinary Extinction and the Future of Food by Lenore Newman, ECW Press, TorontoPepper: A Guide to the World's Favorite Spice by Joe Barth, Rowman and Littlefield, Lanham, MDValleys of Wine by Luke Whittall, Whitecap Books, VancouverBest of Bridge Comfort Food: Recipes for Family and Friends by Emily Richards and Sylvia Kong, Robert Rose, TorontoDuchess at Home by Giselle Courteau, Appetite by Random House, VancouverGather: A Dirty Apron Cookbook by David Robertson and Kerry Gold, Figure 1 Publishing, VancouverFraiche Food, Full Hearts: A Collection of Recipes for Every Day and Casual Celebrations by Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer, Penguin Canada, TorontoKitchen Party by Mary Berg, Appetite by Random House, VancouverLet Me Feed You by Rosie Daykin, Appetite by Random House, VancouverOlive + Gourmando The Cookbook by Dyan Solomon, Ko Média, MontréalThe Domestic Geek's Meals Made Easy: A Fresh, Fuss-Free Approach to Healthy Cooking by Sara Lynn Cauchon, Penguin Canada, TorontoThe HealthNut Cookbook: Energize Your Day with Over 100 Easy, Healthy, and Delicious Meals by Nikole Goncalves, Penguin Canada, TorontoBurdock & Co by Andrea Carlson, Appetite by Random House, VancouverCalgary Eats: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Restaurants and Bars by Gail Norton and Karen Ralph, Figure 1 Publishing, VancouverCedar and Salt: Vancouver Island Recipes from Forest, Farm, Field and Sea by DL Acken and Emily Lycopolus, TouchWood Editions, VictoriaCoconut Lagoon: Recipes from a South Indian Kitchen by Joe Thottungal and Anne DesBrisay, Figure 1 Publishing, VancouverFrom Rum to Rhubarb: Modern Recipes for Newfoundland Fruits, Vegetables, and Berries by Roger Pickavance, Boulder Books, Portugal Cove-St.



Philip'sKid Food Nation Cookbook: Volume 3 by Jared Morrow, Éditions Cardinal, MontréalKosher Style by Amy Rosen, Appetite by Random House, VancouverRocky Mountain Cooking by Katie Mitzel, Appetite by Random House, VancouverSecrets from My Vietnamese Kitchen by Kim Thúy, Appetite by Random House, Vancouvertawâw: Progressive Indigenous Cuisine by Shane M.



Chartrand and Jennifer Cockrall-King, House of Anansi Press, TorontoThe Prairie Table by Karlynn Johnston, Appetite by Random House, VancouverThe World of Parsi Cooking: Food Across Borders by Niloufer Mavalvala, Author, MississaugaWildness: An Ode to Newfoundland and Labrador by Jeremy Charles, Phaidon, New York, NYAdventures in Bubbles and Brine: What I learned from Nova Scotia's masters of fermented foods - craft beer, cider, cheese, sauerkraut, and more by Philip Moscovitch, Formac Publishing, HalifaxBake the Seasons: Sweet and Savoury Dishes to Enjoy Throughout the Year by Marcella DiLonardo, Penguin Canada, TorontoBeer, Food and Friends by Sylvain Perron, Klorofil, ChicoutimiCraft Cocktails: Seasonally Inspired Drinks and Snacks from Our Sipping Room by Geoff Dillon and Whitney Rorison, Penguin Canada, TorontoDirty Food: sticky, saucy, gooey, crumbly, messy, shareable food by Julie Van Rosendaal, Author/Dinner with Julie, CalgaryFuel Your Day by Madame Labriski, Appetite by Random House, VancouverLiving High Off the Hog by Michael Olson, Appetite by Random House, VancouverModern Lunch by Allison Day, Appetite by Random House, VancouverOven to Table: Over 100 One-Pot and One-Pan Recipes for Your Sheet Pan, Skillet, Dutch Oven, and More by Jan Scott, Penguin Canada, TorontoThe 3-Ingredient Baking Book: 101 Simple, Sweet and Stress-Free Recipes by Charmian Christie, Robert Rose, TorontoThe Little Island Bake Shop: Heirloom Recipes Made for Sharing by Jana Roerick and Joanne Sasvari, Figure 1 Publishing, VancouverThe Olive Oil and Vinegar Lover's Cookbook: Revised and Updated by Emily Lycopolus, TouchWood Editions, VictoriaVegetables First by Ricardo Larrivée, Appetite by Random House, VancouverEast Coast Keto by Bobbi Pike and Geoff Pike, Breakwater Books, St.



John’sEat More Plants: Over 100 Anti-Inflammatory, Plant-Based Recipes for Vibrant Living by Desiree Nielsen, Penguin Canada, TorontoEveryone's Welcome: The Art of Living and Eating Allergen-Free by Amanda Orlando, TouchWood Editions, VictoriaIsland Vegan by Marian Frances White, Breakwater Books, St.



John’sLiv B’s Vegan on a Budget: 112 Inspired and Effortless Plant-Based Recipes by Olivia Biermann, Robert Rose, TorontoPeace, Love and Fibre by Mairlyn Smith, Appetite by Random House, VancouverSprout Right Family Food: Good Nutrition and Over 130 Simple Recipes for Baby, Toddler, and the Whole Family by Lianne Phillipson, Penguin Canada, TorontoThe 30-Day Hormone Solution: The Key to Better Health and Natural Weight Loss by Samantha Gladish, Page Street, Salem, MAThe Brain Boosting Diet - Feed Your Memory by Norene Gilletz and Dr.



Edward Wein, Whitecap Books, MarkhamThe Buddhist Chef by Jean-Philippe Cyr, Appetite by Random House, VancouverThe Joyous Cookbook: Real Food, Nourishing Recipes for Everyday Living by Joy McCarthy, Penguin Canada, TorontoThe Living Kitchen by Tamara Green and Sarah Grossman, Appetite by Random House, VancouverThe Long Table Cook Book, Plant-Based Recipes for Optimal Health by Amy Symington, Douglas & McIntyre, VancouverThe Obesity Code Cookbook by Dr.



Jason Fung, Greystone Books, VancouverVegan Comfort Cooking: 75 Plant-Based Recipes to Satisfy Cravings and Warm Your Soul by Melanie McDonald, Page Street, Salem, MA**Les livres langue française / French-Language Books**L'avenir est dans le champ par Marie-Claude Lortie et Jean-Martin Fortier, Les Éditions La Presse, MontréalLe goût de la bière fermière – De la tradition à l’innovation locale et écoresponsable par Martin Thibault, Druide, MontréalLexique français-anglais de la cuisine et de la restauration par Diana Bruno, Centre collégial de développement de matériel didactique [CCDMD], MontréalMieux conserver ses aliments pour moins gaspiller par Anne-Marie Desbiens, Les Éditions La Presse, MontréalOui, tout est permis par Hubert Cormier, Éditions la Semaine, MontréalFiesta santé.



Mes recettes et trucs pour commencer à bouger et être débordante d’énergie par Alexandra Diaz, Éditions De L'Homme, MontréalOlive + Gourmando : Le livre de recettes par Dyan Soloman, KO Éditions, MontréalSoupers rapides par Geneviève O’Gleman, Groupe Sogides/Éditions De L'Homme, MontréalSurvivre en appart par Rosalie Lessard, Éditions De L'Homme, MontréalVégé gourmand par Linda Montpetit, Modus Vivendi, MontréalAncora! par Maria Di Domenico, Auteur, QuébecDéfi des p'tits chefs – les recettes, Volume 3 par Béatrice Savoie-Frenette, Éditions Cardinal, MontréalFORÊT Identifier, cueillir, cuisiner par Ariane Paré Le Gal et Gérald Le Gal, Les Éditions Cardinal, MontréalSaveurs d'Acadie cuisine traditionnelle et d'aujourd'hui par Anne Godin et Amélie Poirier, Éditions LGO (La Grande Ourse limitée), MonctonTables véganes - Menus d'ici et d'ailleurs par Élise Desaulniers et Patricia Martin, Trécarré, MontréalC'est l'heure du lunch! 50 recettes + trucs et conseils par Nancy Bordeleau, Trécarré, MontréalCuisine de pêche par Stéphane Modat, Les Éditions La Presse, MontréalDéjeuners protéinés par Hubert Cormier, Éditions la Semaine, MontréalFood Prep pour repas improvisés par Jessika Langlois, Modus Vivendi, MontréalL'apéro au Québec: cocktails locaux et de saison par Maxime Coubès et Rose Simard, KO Éditions, MontréalLes Lunchs par Geneviève O’Gleman, Groupe Sogides/Éditions De L'Homme, MontréalMangez et buvez-en tous par Sylvain Perron, Klorofil, ChicoutimiParcours sucré par Patrice Demers, Les Éditions La Presse, MontréalComptoir végan par Gabrielle Cossette et Aurélie Lacroix, Parfum d'encre, MontréalLe Meal Prep 2 – Du déjeuner au souper! 80 nouveaux repas à cuisiner d'avance par Jimmy Sévigny, Trécarré, MontréalLes bonnes choses : cuisine végane au fil du jour par Eline Bonnin, Éditions De L'Homme, MontréalLoounie cuisine par Caroline Huard, KO Éditions, MontréalMes grands classiques véganes – 100 nouvelles recettes véganes inspirées des classiques par Jean-Philippe Cyr, Les Éditions Cardinal, MontréalSavoir quoi manger – TDAH par Elisabeth Cerquiera, Modus Vivendi, MontréalFUN FACTS***Which book segment has higher sales in Canada: cookbooks or fiction? The answer: COOKBOOKS! Cookbooks remain a very large industry in Canada.



Did you know that in 2019, according to BookNet, the total unit of print books sold in Canada in the “cooking” subject category amounted to at least 1.6 million, for a total value of $38 million? Shout it from every kitchen across the country, Canadians love cookbooks! ***In a recent survey by Dalhousie University, for people born before 1946, 95% ate meals prepared by parents or a caregiver at home when growing up.



That percentage dropped significantly over the years.



Millennials were not exposed to home cooked meals as much, and neither was Generation Z.



About 64% of Millennials regularly ate home-cooked meals when growing up, compared to 55% for Gen Z.



In that same survey conducted by Dalhousie University, 68.4% of Canadians would like to spend more time preparing food at home.



With the current COVID-19 pandemic, many younger generations are doing just that, becoming familiar with cooking and spending more time in the kitchen.Dr.



Sylvain Charlebois, Dean of the Faculty of Management at Dalhousie University, states "reading a cookbook is like watching a good movie.



We can project ourselves into the story, imagine we can do things we never thought possible, making us dream.



Some cookbooks these days are masterpieces, works of art."***Nearly a month after the Facebook page for "The Official Quarantine Cookbook" gained thousands of followers, the book is available to buy.



Author Dawna Doell of Martensville, Saskatchewan, has already some over 4,000 pre-orders, placing the book on the national bestseller list.ABOUT TASTE CANADAA champion of Canadian cookbooks, Taste Canada inspires and encourages readers at home and abroad to discover delicious recipes and diverse food stories written from a Canadian perspective.



Taste Canada brings together Canadian food and beverage writers, publishers, chefs, restaurateurs, farmers, industry, post-secondary culinary colleges, media and cookbook fans, recognizing that food connects us all.Taste Canada is a not-for-profit organization and remains sustainable due to the generous support and sponsorship received from industry partners.



Since 1998, Taste Canada has presented awards to the best Canadian food writers.Stay tuned for more information about the virtual Awards Ceremony, our esteemed hosts, and additional promotions surrounding the awards.



In the interim, interviews with Karen Baxter, Executive Director, Taste Canada, or any of the nominated authors can be facilitated.



Contact Steven Hellmann, Taste Canada Publicist, at info@foodiesonfoot.ca with any requests.A French version of the press release is available.



Please request such from our publicist.



