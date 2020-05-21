2020/05/21 | 17:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Xtravirt and Runecast announce EMEA partnership that will deliver increased customer value

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Runecast Solutions Ltd., a leading provider of patented, predictive analytics for VMware and AWS environments, today announced that it has combined forces with Xtravirt, an award-winning cloud consultancy firm, MSP, and VMware 2020 Regional Partner of the Year.The partnership further confirms the commitment of both businesses in assisting customers to build more advanced and resilient operational models, with an emphasis on security compliance, business continuity, cost savings, and increased efficiency and transparency in VMware and AWS environments.



“Runecast is always looking to partner with forward-thinking organizations that have a proven track record of service excellence, and Xtravirt very much fits that category,” said Runecast CEO and Co-Founder Stanimir Markov.



“We look forward to helping Xtravirt to provide even greater value to its customers running VMware and AWS across its service region.”Runecast Analyzer provides automated configuration and security compliance checks for VMware and AWS data centers.



This provides IT System Administrators responsible for security compliance and uptime in those environments a more proactive approach to ensuring smooth operations.

The partnership means that Xtravirt will now be able to offer the unparalleled Runecast solution within its solutions portfolio and Runecast will be able to strengthen its local presence in the UK.



“We are pleased to be able to embed Runecast Analyzer into our service offerings,” said Robin Gardner, Strategic Services Director at Xtravirt.



“We’ve been reviewing the functionality that the solution is able to provide for quite some time and see great potential for both companies in forming an official partnership at this time.”With an ever-increasing focus on compliance and robust information security management, Runecast Analyzer uses a broad set of sources including best practice models and vendor knowledge bases and will provide Xtravirt with a strong foundation from which to identify, investigate and manage risk across their customer estates.“The new global economy means that companies need to focus on ensuring efficiency and continuity wherever possible, with Runecast as a core component of our Managed Service and Health Check offerings we will be able to move more quickly to corrective action rather than current state analysis.



Xtravirt is excited about delivering this extra value to our customers,” said Gardner.

In addition to monitoring and reporting on configuration issues, Runecast Analyzer provides automated compliance checks against VMware and AWS security hardening guidelines and common security standards such as CIS, NIST, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, or HIPAA, with more standards regularly added to its capabilities.To comply with ever-stringent security requirements faced by organizations, Runecast Analyzer provides the flexibility for Xtravirt to deploy securely on-premises or entirely offline.Organizations already using Runecast Analyzer to mitigate service risks and ensure maximum efficiency and performance within their data centers include: Chevron, Erste Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, de Volksbank, Fujisoft, Scania, Avast Software, the NHS, and the German Aerospace Center (DLR).



An Enterprise Console provides a single-dashboard view of larger environments."What makes Runecast unique as a solution for customers is that we as company founders were all in their shoes before we built it," said Markov.



"We like to say that Runecast was built by admins, for admins.



This is why it's so important for us to invest in relationships that can help our solution get even better over time.



We see a great opportunity for Runecast Analyzer to provide immediate benefit and return on investment for Xtravirt’s Managed Service customers."Companies that use Runecast report increased uptime and audit-readiness for security compliance and as much as 80% savings of previous time spent reactively and manually troubleshooting issues.About Runecast

Runecast Solutions Ltd.



is headquartered in London, UK, with several offices worldwide, and is a leading hybrid-cloud solutions provider of patented, actionable predictive analytics for VMware (vSphere, vSAN, NSX, Horizon) and AWS.



Its award-winning Runecast Analyzer software, regularly lauded by virtualization experts, provides real-time, automated VMware and AWS support intelligence for companies of all sizes.



IDG Connect named Runecast one of “20 Red-Hot, Pre-IPO Companies to Watch in the 2019 B2B Tech” space.



For more information visit www.runecast.com.About Xtravirt

Xtravirt is an independent cloud consulting and managed services business.



We believe in empowering enterprises to innovate and thrive in an ever-changing digital world.



Cloud sits at the heart of our service portfolio, with our core areas of expertise being design, delivery and management of digital infrastructure, networking and security, digital workspace, automation, and application transformation.



Xtravirt’s next-generation managed services deliver robust and active cloud platform management capabilities, meaning customers can focus on their strategic business objectives.



Xtravirt are a trusted partner and advisor to many of the world’s best known and highly regarded brands, including many FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies.



Find out more at www.xtravirt.com.

Jason MashakRunecast Solutions+44 203 318 1991email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

May 21, 2020, 08:00

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release