Iraq: COVID-19 Disorder Tracker: Spotlight - PKK & Turkey, 10 - 16 May 2020
2020/05/22 | 07:00 - Source: Relief Web
Countries: Iraq, Turkey

Source: Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project

Despite the pandemic, the Turkish military has intensified operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Turkey as well as Iraq.

ACLED Research Analyst Adam Miller charts the rising violence.*This infographic is part of our special CDT Spotlight series.*

