Iraq considers first rounds of Iraq-US strategic dialogue

2020/05/22 | 20:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "The Senior Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdul Karim Hashem Mustafa, discussed with the American Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Toler a number of issues of concern to both countries."