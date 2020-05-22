Pompeo: Iran placed 80 million people in 'digital darkness' in Nov.

2020/05/22 | 22:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reviewed in a press release the abuses committed by the Iranian regime during November protests, affirming support to the Iranian people.

In an effort to hide evidence of the regime’s abuses against its own people, Iran imposed a near-total shutdown of access to the global Internet last November, placing nearly all of its 80 million people in digital darkness for a week, he said.

The Iranian security forces, during the November protests, killed as many as 1,500 people and arbitrarily detained thousands more, he added.

We call on technology companies in the US and globally to do their part to improve the free flow of information to the Iranian people, Pompeo said.